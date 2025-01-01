The Oscars will move to YouTube

The Oscars will officially be aired on YouTube from 2029.

The Academy Awards has offfically announced the landmark deal with the streaming platform.

The awards show has aired on ABC since 1976. In the deal, YouTube outbid all other offers, and will be allowed to stream on the platform until 2033.

"Film's biggest night is headed to @YouTube," The Academy shared on social media, "starting 2029."

ABC will retain the rights to the world's most-watched awards telecast until 2028, marking the 100th edition of the ceremony.

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," said the CEO of the Academy Awards, Bill Kramer, and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor in a statement. "The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible - which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community."

The ceremony will be free to stream across the world when it's aired on YouTube.

"This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honouring our legacy," the statement continued. "We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale."