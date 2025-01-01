Selena Gomez reveals why her voice sounds different

Selena Gomez has revealed why her speaking voice has changed.

The 33-year-old singer and actress has finally commented on long-running speculation that she sounds different from several years ago.

She was answering questions on Instagram Live, and responded to one fan's question about the change.

"Yeah, I've gotten this question a few times, the voice thing," she said.

"So, sometimes when I'm on - nevermind," she said, before continuing, "There's no excuse. I don't really care."

She added, "I think my point is, is that sometimes things happen," she explained. "I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That's all."

While she didn't specifically mention her battle with autoimmune condition, Lupus, it's known that the condition can cause vocal fatigue and hoarseness due to inflammation of the vocal cords or laryngeal tissues, as well as altered vocal quality and reduced vocal intensity.

The Only Murders in the Building star has previously been open about how Lupus affects her life, including how it influenced her when she was designing the packaging for her Rare Beauty products.

"I have arthritis in my fingers, and that's due to my lupus," she has said. "So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication. And we somehow inherently made the products easy to open, and then we realised, wait - they kind of have to be that way," she explained. "And then we started to make every product with the intention of (working for) anybody who (has) dexterity problems."