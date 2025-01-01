Rob and Michele Reiner's children Romy and Jake address "horrific" murders

Rob Reiner's children, Romy and Jake, have released a statement about their parents' murder.

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on 14 December. Their son Nick has been charged with their murder.

Now the couple's two other two children, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, have spoken for the first time.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," the siblings said in a statement. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

The statement continued, "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

There was no mention of their brother, Nick, 32, in the statement.

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is accused of fatally stabbing his parents.

It's believed that Romy discovered her parents' bodies after a massage therapist contacted her to say she couldn't get hold of the couple for their appointment. She reportedly fled after discovering her dad's body, while her roommate called 911, and she called her father's best friend, Billy Crystal. She later learned her mum was also dead after paramedics broke the news to her, according to The Times.