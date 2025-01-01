Meg Ryan mourns Rob and Michele Reiner

Meg Ryan has mourned Rob and Michele Reiner in an emotional social-media post.

The actress posted an emotional tribute to the slain Hollywood couple on her Instagram account.

"Oh how we will miss this man," Meg, 64, wrote, alongside a black and white photograph of herself dancing with Rob. "Thank you, Rob and Michele, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country."

The actress, who played the lead in Reiner's hit 1989 romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally, expressed hope the Reiners' deaths would lead to increased "awareness".

"I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised," Meg wrote.

"I don't know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace."

Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found slain in their bedroom on Sunday, with their son Nick, 32, later charged with two counts of murder in the first degree over their deaths.

The coroner determined the couple had died from "multiple sharp force injuries" in its preliminary findings.

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday, however, his arraignment was postponed until 7 January, with his lead defence attorney arguing it was "too early" to enter a plea as the case was "very, very complex".