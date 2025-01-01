Nick Reiner wears suicide-prevention gown in court over parents' deaths

Nick Reiner wore a suicide-prevention gown when he appeared in court over his parents' deaths.

Rob and Michele Reiner's son requested to postpone his plea after being charged with double homicide when he made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

"We don't want to plead at this juncture, it's too early," Reiner's lead defence lawyer, Alan Jackson, told the court.

Wearing a blue, padded suicide-prevention gown, Nick Reiner, 32, was reported by Rolling Stone to have been seated in an enclosed plexiglass pen for the morning hearing.

"This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family. We all recognise that," Jackson told assembled media outside the courthouse after the hearing.

"Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family. There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. They need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and looked at and analysed."

An arraignment, at which Reiner would need to enter a plea, was scheduled for January 7.

He was charged on Tuesday with two counts of murder in the first degree, two days after his parents, high-profile Hollywood director Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found slain in the master bedroom of their Los Angeles family home.