Priscilla Presley rejects claim Riley Keough is biological mother of John Travolta's son

Priscilla Presley has denied an allegation suggesting Riley Keough is the biological mother of John Travolta's youngest son.

On Wednesday, Priscilla's former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, filed an amended complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding a lawsuit concerning financial matters.

In the legal documents, Kruse alleged Michael Lockwood, the ex-husband of Priscilla's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, had once told her that his stepdaughter Riley had donated one of her eggs to Grease star John and his wife Kelly Preston in exchange for $10,000 to $20,000 (£7,500 - £15,000) and "an old Jaguar" car.

"Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie's ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood, approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie's eggs to get pregnant," the complaint reads, with Kruse and Fialko claiming they worked to try to "manage the constant chaos".

The lawyers didn't go into further detail over the allegation that Lisa Marie donated her eggs. The singer died at the age of 54 in 2023.

According to TMZ, Kruse and Fialko also submitted a handwritten note with the words "CA fertility partners," "Ben Travolta," and "Kelly Preston carried baby" jotted down, and a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange where Ben Travolta is referred to as Priscilla's "beautiful great-grandson".

In response to the allegations, Kruse and Fialko's lawyer, Jordan Matthews, told TMZ that they were "heartbroken" to have to file the amended complaint but they are determined to provide "evidence of the work that was done in good faith".

Meanwhile, Priscilla's lawyers, Marty Singer and Wayne Harman, issued a joint statement to the outlet in which they vehemently rejected the allegations.

"Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family," they stated. "In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley's son, cousin, and assistant. These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case. The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court."

Representatives for the Travolta family and Daisy Jones & the Six actress Riley, 36, have not responded to the claims.

John and Kelly married in 1991 and shared three children.

Sadly, the pair's eldest son, Jett, died at the age of 16 in January 2009 while on a family vacation.

Daughter Ella Bleu is now 25, while Ben turned 15 last month.

Actress Kelly passed away at the age of 57 in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

In August, Priscilla was sued for fraud and breach of contract by Kruse and Fialko, who are seeking $50 million (£37 million) in damages.

The lawsuit came a year after the 80-year-old, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, sued Kruse, Fialko, and other defendants, claiming they took advantage of her age and trust to swindle her out of $1 million (£730,000).