Kim Kardashian bursts into tears while studying for 'exhausting' bar exam

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears due to exhaustion and stress in the days leading up to her bar exam.

After six years of studying to become a lawyer, the reality star took the bar exam in July, however, she candidly announced in November that she didn't pass the test.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen preparing for the exam with only nine days to go, and she burst into tears because she felt tired, stressed and overwhelmed.

"I'm absolutely gonna cry, cause it's f**king exhausting," she told the cameras. "I had no clue it was gonna be this emotional. I don't know how I can get any more information into my brain."

The Skims founder admitted that she was "shocked" by how she was feeling and had "hit a wall" with her revision.

"Everyone, before they take the bar, has a mental breakdown," she added, reports People. "I just knew that wasn't me, 'cause I'm not that person, but I get it. It's really a lot. Now I really, really get it."

Kim explained that her "back problems", which had left her barely able to walk and sit down, contributed to her emotions.

"I threw my back out, and it's like, every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back," she said. "There's all these f**king roadblocks, and I'm not a pity party kind of girl, but last night, I was like, why the f**k is this happening?"

When a producer noted that they'd never seen Kim want something so much, the 45-year-old admitted that she really wanted to pass the bar exam and couldn't see herself taking it again if she failed.

"I wouldn't have the time for a few years, and then I'm older and then my brain capacity is different," she explained.

However, when she revealed that she'd failed the exam in November, Kim told her Instagram followers that she planned to keep going until she passed.

"Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar," she wrote. "Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!"