Alan Cumming to host 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

Alan Cumming has been tapped to host the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

The Scottish actor will front the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' annual film awards ceremony on 22 February 2026, several months after he helmed the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in May.

"How exciting to be back in the BAFTA fold, this time hosting the EE BAFTA Film Awards, a night like no other when we celebrate and honour creativity and craftsmanship - and also hopefully have a laugh and create some mischief as we do so!" The Traitor U.S. host said in a statement.

Cumming follows in the footsteps of fellow Scotsman David Tennant, who hosted the Film Awards earlier this year, as well as recent presenters including Joanna Lumley, Rebel Wilson, Richard E. Grant and earlier longtime hosts Stephen Fry and Jonathan Ross.

Emma Baehr, executive director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, added, "With his sharp wit, warmth and vibrant energy, we are beyond excited that Alan Cumming will be hosting this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards. As we honour the outstanding talent in film that brings stories to life on screen, we know that Alan will give us an unforgettable night full of laughter, magic and plenty of surprises, and maybe some extraordinary outfits!"

The longlists for the film awards will be unveiled on 9 January, and the nominations will follow on 27 January. The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, will be revealed on 14 January.

The Good Wife actor, who received an Outstanding Contribution To Film & Television honour from BAFTA Scotland in 2018, will take to the stage at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 February 2026. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.