Khloé Kardashian reveals who pays for annual family Christmas Eve party

Khloé Kardashian has revealed who pays for the extravagant annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

During a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner for her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, the pair described the festive season as their "world cup" and admitted they start buying presents in June or July each year.

And as for their star-studded Christmas Eve bash, which is also attended by sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloé revealed that they "all equally split the cost of the party".

"So for people who don't know, every year we do a traditional Christmas Eve party that we've done since before I've been born, my mom has been hosting them, since the '70s," the reality TV star began. "And my mom has always hosted them, and then once her kids got older, she sort of handed the baton off when you felt comfortable that we would represent you properly, and we've all done a good job. It used to rotate siblings' homes on who was going to host it."

Kris went on to note that the spectacle is a "really big undertaking".

"I think that it really takes a lot of energy, time, resources, money, creativity, just all of it," the matriarch explained. "And we used to do - before there was all of the social media platforms and much easier to do digital photos - we'd have a whole photoshoot with the whole family and we'd wear our Christmas outfits and do these beautiful photoshoots and they would get bigger and bigger and bigger the more kids everybody had. And those made me so happy."

Elsewhere, Khloé admitted she doesn't like hosting events at her home and is pleased Kris is helming the event this year.

"I don't want the reins. I don't want that many people in my house. And this year, I was very proud of you for saving me," she admitted. "Because they were like, 'Kim's house is under construction, so is Kourtney's house.' I don't know what's going on with Kylie's, why that wasn't an option, I don't even know what happened and then you were like, 'Let's put it at Kendall's.' So happy because everyone was like, 'Khloé's house!' You think I want people in my home? No. No! I don't want the party."