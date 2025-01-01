Tara Reid maintains she was drugged at bar after police investigators 'close case'

Tara Reid has maintained her allegation that she was drugged at a Chicago bar recently despite police officials "closing the case".

On 23 November, the American Pie actress was briefly hospitalised after staff at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois noticed she was slurring her words and had trouble walking.

In a police report, Reid claimed she had one glass of wine at the bar with a stranger but had little memory of anything else that happened that evening.

On Wednesday, an official from the Rosemont Public Safety Department told People that the case was closed after they had found "no other evidence" to support the allegations.

"We don't want to say what she's claiming is false," they commented, noting that there were periods of time "not seen" on surveillance footage.

Yet, investigators could only study the video available to them.

"That's all we can do," the spokesperson added.

In a statement, Reid called the update "truly heartbreaking".

"All of the bullying I have been subjected to since, and everyone twisting reality without the facts they weren't even there to witness, is truly affecting my mental health, and I need it to stop," she stated.

While in a separate interview for the MailOnline, Reid thanked her fans for their ongoing support.

"You are what has kept me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Please everyone, watch your drinks, be aware of your surroundings, and if you feel you have been drugged, do not be afraid to speak out," the 50-year-old commented. "Your truth is your truth. I am asking for support and privacy during this trying time in my life, and most of all for understanding... I have learned a lot from this, and I hope that at the very least, what comes out of this is to bring more awareness to this ongoing problem that happens to men and women across the world. And that everyone is a little more careful because of my experience. I truly hope my story can help save someone."

A YouTube influencer named Sean P, whom Reid named as the stranger in her police report, has denied any wrongdoing.