Corey Feldman claims he was molested by co-star while filming The Lost Boys

Corey Feldman has claimed that he was molested by his late former co-star Corey Haim while filming The Lost Boys.

In the recently released documentary Corey Feldman vs. the World, the actor and musician alleged that Haim, who died in 2010 aged 38, molested him during production of the 1987 vampire film.

In the documentary, Feldman said, "When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, 'Hey man, let's mess around.' And I said, 'What do you mean?'"

According to Variety, the 54-year-old went on to claim that Haim told him, "'This is what, you know, what guys in the business do, right? You know, you suck each other's d**ks, or you f**k around, you do this stuff.'"

He added, "And I said, 'What are you talking about?' And he said, 'Well, Charlie (Sheen) told me it was okay,'"

Feldman has previously alleged that Sheen had abused Haim, a claim he made in his 2020 documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. Sheen has denied the allegations, with his representative describing them as "sick, twisted and outlandish".

Elsewhere in the new documentary, Feldman, who also starred in The Goonies, claimed he had organised a meeting between himself and Haim.

"But you know, when you have got somebody that's trying to come onto you sexually, and you don't want that, and you are a kid, and you are scared, you do whatever you can to stop it from happening," he stated. "And that's what was happening. I was being molested by Corey Haim. Truth be told."

In his 2020 documentary, Feldman revealed that he and Haim were victims of sexual abuse, but did not disclose at the time that he alleged Haim had abused him.

Feldman and Haim rose to fame in the 1980s and worked together on several films, including Dream a Little Dream and Licence to Drive.