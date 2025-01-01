Angelina Jolie must reveal private messages amid ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has been ordered to reveal private texts and emails.

The actress is in a continued dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miravel.

Now a judge has ruled in Pitt's favour, saying Jolie must turn over private emails and text message threads regarding the sale of her portion of the vineyard, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The pair bought the vineyard for $28.4million (£21.22 million) when they were married, but after they split in 2016, Jolie sold her share.

Pitt is suing the star for selling her share illegally, after the couple had allegedly agreed not to sell their shares without consulting each other. They had reportedly agreed to raise their children on the property and build a family business.

Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, said they were "disappointed by the court's interpretation of California's privilege law."

"The court's ruling violates that law, undermines Ms. Jolie's fundamental right to a fair trial, and represents yet another manifestation of Mr Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control her. We will appeal," he said.

In October, Pitt requested that his ex-wife submit communications with her business manager, Terry Bird, publicists Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic, and two financial consultants, alleging that she communicated with them about her personal and professional life, including litigation.

"(Jolie admitted) Bird 'helped (her) identify additional issues on which to seek advice,'" the document read.

"What Jolie is describing here are brainstorming sessions between non-lawyers," the filing continues. "The fact that these brainstorming sessions may have followed or preceded advice from a lawyer on the same general topic or a related topic does not shield them from discovery."

Jolie's lawyers had previously countered that she didn't have to submit the emails and text messages because they involved her discussion about legal matters with other people.