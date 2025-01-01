David Harbour to miss Stranger Things event amid reports of erratic behaviour

David Harbour will not attend a Stranger Things event.

The actor won't be at the Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration in New York on December 18, even though he was expected to attend.

The 50-year-old actor will "not be present due to a scheduling conflict," confirmed a spokesperson for the Paley Centre, where the event is due to take place.

The news comes amid reports that Harbour has been acting strangely in recent weeks.

TMZ has reported seeing footage of an incident where he went into a gastropub in Encitas, California, then leaving soon afterwards, holding a hat. He appears to be saying, "f**king get me."

The owner of the pub then follows the actor out of the door, asking him, "what the f**k did I do to you," before taking his hat back and going inside.

Harbour was spotted at a Barnes & Noble in Escondido, California, on the same day.

On Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office released a statement, telling how an "adult male who was experiencing a mental health crisis" had been taken into custody and evaluated by the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) clinician, confirming "there were no injuries to patients, staff or deputies."