Pete Davidson becomes dad for first time

Pete Davidson has become a first-time dad with the birth of his daughter.

The comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, gave birth to their baby girl, whom they named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

Elsie described the newborn as "our perfect angel girl" in an Instagram post that included a series of photos and videos of their time before and after the baby's arrival. She announced that Scottie Rose had arrived on "12/12/2025".

She added little Scottie Rose was "my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," signing off her portion of the caption, "elsie".

Underneath Elsie's heartfelt words, her SNL alum partner simply wrote, "wu tang forever. - pete", a joke referencing the hip hop band of the same name.

Elsie, 29, first debuted her baby bump to the world in July via an Instagram post, featuring ultrasound footage of the baby, with a caption that read, "welp now everyone knows we had sex".

The actress previously dated Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, 37, and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 50, while Pete, 32, was formerly engaged to Ariana Grande, 32.

In July, Pete told The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon it had long been his "dream" to become a parent.

"If anybody who knows me, it's my dream to be a dad so I'm so excited," he gushed. "Elsie's excited. I'm excited to see her be a mom, so we're stoked."