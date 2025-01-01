Ben Whishaw calls out Hollywood 'homophobia and hatred'

Ben Whishaw has called out Hollywood's "homophobia and hatred".

The Black Doves star claimed gay actors must "conform" if they want professional success, telling The Guardian he was one of few openly out performers in the industry.

There were "not very many" actors in his field, Ben, 45, said, explaining he believed this was because Hollywood struggled to make sense of non-heterosexual stories.

"It's complicated and probably different for every individual, but I think it's still something to do with the fact that if you want to be really successful, you have to conform to what is deemed to be heterosexual taste, or something," he reflected. "Or be sexy in a heterosexual way."

He went on to add that although things had improved for gay actors, he was still confronted by homophobic attitudes and could understand other celebrities' reluctance to come out as openly gay.

"I'm always amazed by how much sex is underneath everything, actually. Or desire," the actor, currently promoting his new film, Peter Hujar's Day, said.

"There's still a lot of homophobia and hatred. I mean, it's better, but it's still true. Also, who knows what journey people are on with these things? I don't blame people for being private."

The Adventures of Paddington voice actor said he was also troubled by the fact that many gay men from previous generations died of Aids before medical treatments became available to prevent and mitigate the spread of the disease.

"I feel the lack of elders," he said. "It's like this massive gap, which is still so sad and shocking."