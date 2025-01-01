Lucy Hale joins Twelve Dates of Christmas cast

Lucy Hale has joined the cast of The Twelve Dates of Christmas.

The 36-year-old actress will reunite with her Pretty Little Liars co-star Ian Harding for the festive romantic-comedy film.

According to Deadline, David Lipper will direct the holiday movie.

Hale will star as shop owner Christina Walker, who has put her career above her dating life.

In the 12 weeks leading up to Christmas, she plans to go on 12 dates in a bid to find the man of her dreams.

Lipper and Seth Howard have teamed up to write the movie, and the director will also produce the film alongside Robert A. Daly Jr., under their Latigo Films banner.

Ryan Winterstern, Richard Alan Reid and Michael Philip will also produce, and Jared Einsohn, Carter Jenkins, R. Wesley Sierk III, Audra Gricius, Jina Panebianco, John D. Straley, and Nadine De Barro will executive produce the film.

Hale recently told how she auditioned for the title role of Hannah Montana before Miley Cyrus was cast.

Speaking on Buzzfeed's The Puppy Interview, she said: "Oh my gosh, I've auditioned for Pitch Perfect, Hairspray, Hannah Montana, 50 Shades of Grey, The Substance.

"I feel like, because I’ve lived in L.A. for almost 20 years, everyone who gets the role, it’s meant to be their thing. But for every ‘yes’ to an audition, there’s like a lineup of 200 ‘no’s. I should probably go back through my journals and see all the things I’ve auditioned for. [With Hannah Montana], it was a couple of years before they cast Miley.

"I remember the audition. It was a taped audition in Tennessee, and it was the one that made me want to be an actress. I remember it so clearly; it was really cool."

The Disney Channel sitcom ran from 2006 until 2011 and followed Miley as a schoolgirl who led a secret double life as the titular pop star, and spawned a cinematic film and a sell-out tour as it became a billion-dollar franchise for the company.