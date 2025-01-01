Corey Haim's mother considering legal action over Corey Feldman's 'hurtful' molestation claim

Corey Haim's mother Judy Haim is considering taking legal action against Corey Feldman over his claim that her son molested him while they were making 1987's The Lost Boys.

In the new documentary, Corey Feldman vs. the World, the Stand By Me actor claimed that his late friend and co-star suggested that they "mess around" with each other sexually during the production and alleged, "I was being molested by Corey Haim. Truth be told."

Judy Haim has now responded to the allegations via TMZ, slamming Feldman for allegedly creating a lie that was "so defamatory and hurtful to my son's legacy" in order to "poison people's heads and keep himself relevant".

Judy insisted that "there is no way in hell" Haim, who died in 2010, molested Feldman and cited several reasons why his claim doesn't "add up".

She claimed that a family member was always on set with Haim and "didn't leave him alone for a minute" and that her son was "not into men".

She also questioned why Feldman was only going public with his claim now, adding, "Why would they be friends for so long if this happened? It doesn't add up."

Judy insisted that Feldman was lying because "he doesn't want people to focus on his own wrongdoings" and stated, "Corey Feldman always talks about sex and blames my kid for things that he is not here to defend himself about."

Judy has been involved in several public disputes with the actor over the years regarding his allegations.

The Goonies star previously claimed that he and Haim were victims of sexual abuse as child actors in 1980s Hollywood. In the 2020 documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, he alleged that Charlie Sheen abused Haim. Sheen denied the allegations, with his representative describing them as "sick, twisted and outlandish".

Haim, who appeared in several movies with Feldman, died of pneumonia in 2010 after a long battle with addiction. He was 38.