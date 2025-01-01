HR executive in viral Coldplay kiss-cam video slams Gwyneth Paltrow

Former Astronomer HR executive Kristin Cabot has called out Gwyneth Paltrow for mocking her viral Coldplay kiss-cam video scandal.

During a concert at the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour in Foxborough, Massachusetts in July, a couple appeared on the venue's kiss-cam during the Jumbotron Song segment.

Noticing the pair's attempts to avoid the screen, frontman Chris Martin declared, "Whoa, look at these two. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The footage went viral, garnering 90 million views on TikTok, with the individuals later identified as Cabot and her boss, Andy Byron.

In the following weeks, Martin's ex-wife, Paltrow, appeared in an advertisement for Astronomer which poked fun at the alleged affair between the pair.

But in an interview for The Times published on Thursday, Cabot called the actress-entrepreneur a "hypocrite".

"I was such a fan of her company (Goop), which seemed to be about uplifting women," the 53-year-old said. "And then she did this. I thought, 'How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.' What a hypocrite."

Paltrow has not yet responded to the comments.

In the advertisement, the Oscar-winning actress revealed she had been tapped as Astronomer's "temporary" spokesperson.

"Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days and they wanted me to answer the most common ones," she smiled to the camera. "We've been thrilled that so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."

Paltrow and Martin, who share two children, were married from 2003 until they separated, or "conscious uncoupled", in 2014.

In a separate interview for The New York Times, Cabot insisted she was separated from her husband, Andrew Cabot, at the time and revealed that he was also in the crowd at the concert.

"I made a bad decision and had a couple of (alcoholic drink) High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss," she stated. "And it's not nothing and I took accountability... I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay. I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up."

Cabot and Byron both resigned from Astronomer in the weeks after the drama.