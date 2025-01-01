Russell Brand pans ex-wife Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau

Russell Brand has criticised his ex-wife Katy Perry's new relationship with Justin Trudeau.

The English actor-comedian made an appearance on the first day of the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, where he discussed conservatism in the U.S. and his conversion to Christianity.

But while addressing the crowd, Brand took a moment to make a joke about the pop star, whom he was married to from 2010 until their divorce was finalised in July 2012.

"Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I'm glad that her mum's in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was O.K. with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man!" he exclaimed. "Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge."

Representatives for Perry have not yet responded to the comments.

The Firework hitmaker and actor Orlando Bloom started dating in early 2016 and got engaged three years later. The pair welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove in 2020.

In July, Perry and Bloom announced they had recently ended their relationship.

A short time later, the singer was linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, with the pair going Instagram official earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Brand, 50, has been married to Laura Gallacher since 2017. The couple shares three children.

In April this year, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges in a London court the following month.

The charges relate to allegations by four separate women about incidents that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2005.