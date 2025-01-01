Sadie Sink admits she is ready to stop playing teenage characters

Sadie Sink has admitted that she is ready to move on from teenage roles.

The 23-year-old actress, best known for portraying high school student Max Mayfield in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, revealed that she now wants to take on characters closer to her own age.

Speaking to Glamour, Sadie discussed what she is looking for when choosing her post-Stranger Things projects.

"I definitely want to do more theatre. That's on the list. And then, I don't know. Anything," she said. "I'm really interested in working with directors that I want to work with, that's important, but more so, it's character-driven. I'm super open to everything."

However, the star feels it is time to step away from playing teenagers.

"One thing that is important is to leave high school for a bit," she told the publication. "I'm not opposed to going back when I need to, but as a 23-year-old, I'm obviously feeling more connected to stories that are about characters my own age."

Sadie then added that finding substantial roles for actors in their early twenties can be challenging.

"That's more exciting to me, and it's hard to find. The early-20 age range is not as easy to come by," she stated. "I'm reading a lot of books, and there are so many about that age, specifically, but you rarely see it in film and TV. It's hard."

Earlier this year, Sadie received her first Tony nomination for the critically acclaimed Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain.

She will return to the stage next year, making her debut on London's West End in a revival of Shakespeare's famous tragedy Romeo and Juliet, co-starring Noah Jupe.

Stranger Things comes to an end on New Year's Day.