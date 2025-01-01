Josh Hutcherson reveals co-star Odessa A'zion is 'not ready' for rapid rise to fame

Josh Hutcherson has revealed that his I Love LA co-star Odessa A'zion is "not ready" for the wave of fame coming her way.

The Hunger Games actor has been offering guidance to the breakout star, whom he appears alongside in the new comedy series I Love LA. A'zion is also set to appear in the forthcoming film Marty Supreme, starring opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bustle, Josh explained that Odessa has been struggling to adjust to the sudden surge of attention.

"Odessa's on a rocket ship," he stated. "She's not ready for it. We've had many conversations of her having near panic attacks about all the press, photo shoots, and travel she has while also trying to maintain her relationship."

The Bridge to Terabithia star added that he offered her one piece of advice.

"My only advice to her was like, 'You're on that incline and it is a very steep climb, but then once you get to a certain plateau, it's about what movies you want to do. It's all in service of building the career that you want,'" he shared.

Josh also mentioned that Odessa reminds him of Jennifer Lawrence, his co-star in four of The Hunger Games films.

"Odessa and Jen are both just very warm, big, charismatic, electric people," he gushed. "But when you're working with them, it's hard to know how it's going to translate on screen. Then when I saw I Love LA and Odessa flies in, I was like, 'People are going to go crazy for this.'"

Odessa, 25, is from a showbiz family, as her parents are actress Pamela Adlon and German director Felix Adlon, while her sister Gideon Adlon is known for the film Blockers and TV show The Society.