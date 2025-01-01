Gisele Bündchen marries Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have tied the knot.

On Friday, a source told Page Six that the Brazilian supermodel and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor recently got married while surrounded by a small group of friends and family at home in Surfside, Florida.

According to legal records obtained by People, Gisele and Joaquim obtained a marriage licence on 1 December and wed two days later.

Representatives for the couple have not yet commented on the happy news.

Gisele and Joaquim were first romantically linked in November 2022, around a month after the fashion star finalised her divorce from Tom Brady.

In October 2024, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together, with Gisele giving birth to a son in February.

The 45-year-old has never revealed the baby's name.

Previously, Gisele was wed to legendary National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tom, 48, from 2009 until their split was confirmed in October 2022.

The former couple are parents to son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13.