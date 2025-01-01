Teyana Taylor 'already begging' for One Battle After Another sequel

Teyana Taylor is "already begging" One Battle After Another writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson to continue her character's story.

The All's Fair actress has received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills in Anderson's comedy-thriller.

However, Perfidia is only in the film for the extended prologue, as the character escapes to Mexico to avoid going to prison, and the story truly kicks off 16 years later with her former boyfriend Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio) and their daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti).

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor expressed a desire to see what happened to Perfidia after she fled the U.S.

"I often think about what her 16 years were like and her having to live through the choices that she made," she said. "I think that we hear that in her voice (when Willa reads her letter), and it kind of makes me excited to see what would happen if we did a part two. There's a lot of space to create something magical with that."

When asked if she's spoken to the Boogie Nights director about that possibility, she replied, "I'm already begging."

Taylor, DiCaprio and Infiniti are all nominated for Golden Globes alongside their co-stars Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. The film leads this year's nominations with nine, including Best Picture - Musical or Comedy.

While awards chatter didn't cross her mind while making the film, the singer knew it would "create healthy dialogue".

"I love that. I love healthy communication. I love when we can talk and discuss," she shared. "What bothers you about it? What do you love about it? What did it shed light on? Was it the uncomfortable, harsh realities that we had to face? Did you understand?"