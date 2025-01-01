Tom Brady breaks silence after ex-wife Gisele Bundchen gets remarried

Tom Brady has broken his silence after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen got married.

Gisele married Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on 3 December. The pair had their first baby together - a son whose name has never been revealed - in February.

The ceremony was reportedly small and intimate.

"Gisele didn't feel the need to share the wedding with anyone outside of her family unit," a source told People. "It just reflected where she is in her life right now."

The pair tied the knot at their home. "After the baby was born, it felt natural to get married. It wasn't about outside pressure, or expectations. It was something she wanted for personal reasons and for her family. She's very, very happy."

Now Tom has spoken out for the first time since the news broke.

The legendary National Football League (NFL) quarterback posted a series of photos to Instagram. The first one showed him in a black t-shirt and shorts, holding a football.

"LFG (Let's F**kin Go)," he captioned the photo. He also shared a selfie of himself wearing a "Forever Young" hoodie. "Yuppppppp," he wrote across the photo.

The images were set to the tune of 1-800-273-8255, a song by Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid. The number of the song is also the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number in the US.

Gisele, 45, and Tom, 48, were married from 2009 until their split in October 2022. They share two children, son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13.

Gisele and Joaquim were first romantically linked in November 2022, around a month after the model's divorce from Tom was finalised.