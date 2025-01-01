Winnie Harlow once felt like the 'only person in the world with vitiligo'

Winnie Harlow has admitted that she once felt like the "only person in the world with vitiligo".

The Canadian model has spoken candidly about growing up with the long-term skin condition, which causes pale patches due to a loss of melanin.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Winnie reflected on being diagnosed at a young age and struggling to understand her condition.

"I (was) first (diagnosed with) vitiligo when I was around 3 or 4 (years old), and it doesn't run in my family," she explained. "Growing up, I felt like I was the only person in the world with vitiligo. I remember only being able to find a Wikipedia page that gave me the bare minimum."

The model went on to describe feeling isolated and treated differently because of her appearance.

"When I was younger, some kids said that they wouldn't play with me because they thought they would 'catch my skin,'" she shared. "Vitiligo is not contagious. If I could go back in time and give my younger self advice, I would give her a hug and tell her that the sun shines tomorrow."

Winnie added, "Everybody has things that they're insecure about, or that make them sad, but nothing lasts forever."

Elsewhere in the interview, the runway star recalled being discouraged from pursuing a modelling career.

"The first time I ever went to a (modelling) agency, they told me if I wanted to be anywhere near the fashion industry, I should (become) a makeup artist (and not a model)," she remembered. "I've gotten those responses my whole life."

However, the 31-year-old, who rose to fame on America's Next Top Model, insisted she is proud to represent those who feel marginalised.

"Throughout my career, being able to be a (representative) for people who feel different in general, but also for (those) with vitiligo, has been a very beautiful and pivotal aspect of my life," she said.