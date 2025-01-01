Amy Schumer opens up about 'moving on from rock bottom'

Amy Schumer has spoken about how she copes when things get tough.

The star's comments come just two weeks after she announced she and husband of seven years, Chris Fischer, were divorcing.

Now she's opened up about how she manages when things aren't going the way she wants.

"I love Hanukkah. I was always really excited about it. Every time we light the candles, I feel like we've won," she said in an Instagram video on the final night of Hanukkah.

"Jewish pride is the only way to fight against antisemitism. When things are the absolute worst is when my family is the funniest."

She added, "Just when we hit rock bottom is when we can laugh the hardest. And I think that that's not unique to me."

She had previously used Instagram as a platform for announcing her separation.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

In her trademark humour, she added that the separation was not happening because "I dropped some lbs" or because Fischer is a "hot" James Beard "award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail."

The couple are parents to son, Gene, six. Soon after Gene was born, Amy told how Chris had been diagnosed with autism.

"I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," Schumer said in her 2019 Netflix special, Growing. "Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him."