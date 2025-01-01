The Wire's James Ransone dead at 46

James Ransone, star of The Wire, has died, aged 46.

The actor is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their two children.

Records from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirm he died by suicide.

Ransone rose to fame playing Ziggy Sobotka on the hit HBO series The Wire. He also played Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, the sequel to the horror film It, based on Stephen King's novel.

Other credits include CSI, Law & Order, Burn Notice, Hawaii Five-0, Treme, Bosch and Poker Face.

He had previously spoken about how he was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, telling how the trauma had led to years of heroin and alcohol addiction, and a "lifetime of shame and embarrassment."

In 2016, he revealed, "People think I got sober working on the 'Generation Kill.' I didn't," he told Interview magazine.

"I sobered up six or seven months before that... I remember going to Africa and I was going to be there for almost a year. I was number two on the call sheet and I was like, 'I think somebody made a mistake. This is too much responsibility for me.'"

He classified himself as an "under-the-radar character actor."

"I'm just a scrappy, punk rocker who ended up in this weird, big cultural phenomenon," he said in 2019, about joining the It franchise. "That's what I'd say if I had to summarise 20 years' worth of work."