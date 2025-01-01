Lewis Pullman reflects on ‘dream come true’ working with father Bill Pullman on Spaceballs 2

Lewis Pullman has said working with his father Bill Pullman on Spaceballs 2 was a “dream come true”.

The actor, 32, will appear alongside his 72-year-old father - who reprised his role as Lone Starr - in the upcoming sequel to the 1987 sci-fi parody movie, and Lewis has now admitted working on Spaceballs 2 with Bill “felt like a bizarre situation”.

Speaking with People, the Thunderbolts* star said: “It was a dream come true. We just wrapped, and … every day was such a trip. It … felt like a bizarre simulation. I just couldn’t believe my luck.”

Lewis added he and his father had been determined to collaborate “forever”.

He continued: “We’ve been wanting to do that forever and we never knew whether we could get the chance or not.

“And so doing it on a movie like Spaceballs 2 was just like, ‘What simulation … what world are we in right now?’”

As well as Bill, Spaceballs 2 will see the return of Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, George Wyner as Colonel Sandurz, Mel Brooks as Yogurt and Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet in what will be the actor’s first on-screen cinematic appearance in nearly 30 years.

Spaceballs 2 will also feature Keke Palmer and Josh Gad, who also co-wrote Spaceballs 2 with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.

Although story details about Spaceballs 2 are currently unknown, it has been described as “a non-prequel, non-reboot sequel part two, but with reboot elements, franchise expansion film”.

The original Spaceballs pokes fun at sci-fi staples such as Star Wars, Star Trek, and Planet of the Apes, and follows rogue pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his faithful sidekick Barf (John Candy) as they are hired to save the kidnapped Princess Vespa (Zuniga).

Their mission soon reveals a ridiculous but dangerous scheme by the villainous Dark Helmet (Moranis) to steal an entire planet’s supply of air.

While Spaceballs 2 will not be directed by Mel Brooks - with Josh Greenbaum instead helming the project - Lewis recently promised the sequel still had “so much of [his] DNA in it”.

During an interview with Collider, the Top Gun: Maverick actor said: “When I read the script, it's just wildly well-designed. It's just some brilliant writing that went into it. It has so much of Mel's DNA in it, and then Josh Greenbaum is the dream director.

“He has such a close relationship with Mel, and he has such a good sense for that kind of humor. It was a really incredibly great experience.

“It was so fun to be able to just do full-blown comedy in that way, and remember that full-blown comedy — it all comes back to this, it’s almost like Ann Lee — it only works if there's full conviction. It only sells itself if you fully, truly believe it in the moment.”