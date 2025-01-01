Spike Lee and Wendell Pierce pay tribute to James Ransone

Spike Lee and Wendell Pierce lead the celebrity tributes to late actor James Ransone.

Ransone, who was best known for The Wire, It Chapter Two and The Black Phone, died by suicide in Los Angeles on 19 December at the age of 46.

After his death made headlines over the weekend, his friends and collaborators took to social media to mourn him.

Lee, who directed Ransone in 2006's Inside Man and 2012's Red Hook Summer, shared a photo of them together on Instagram and wrote, "Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother,MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN (sic)," followed by blue hearts and praying emojis.

Ransone's The Wire co-star Pierce wrote on X, "Sorry I couldn't be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone."

Meanwhile, Anora director Sean Baker, who worked with Ransone on his films Tangerine and Starlet, posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, "I'll miss you dearly my friend."

Elsewhere, The Black Phone's Madeleine McGraw shared an emotional tribute to her co-star on her Instagram Stories.

"I'm struggling to put into words the profound emptiness I'm feeling since learning of James Ransone's passing. My heart is absolutely shattered," the 17-year-old actress began, before recalling how Ransone gave her and her parents "heartfelt advice" about the industry at the film's 2021 premiere.

"When he returned for his cameo in Black Phone 2, he was just as humble and grateful, lighting up with pure excitement to be back on the Black Phone set," she continued. "We got to catch up, laugh, and connect again, and he was exactly the same: that radiant, passionate man overflowing with love for me, for his craft, and for his family."

She concluded, "James, you truly changed me. You inspired me in ways I'll carry forever. And I promise, with everything in me, to live by the wisdom you shared with me that night at the premiere. I already miss you so deeply. Rest in peace, my friend. You were one of a kind."

Ransone was best known for playing Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of The Wire. His screen credits also included Generation Kill, Sinister and Treme. His cameo in Black Phone 2, which was released in October, was his final role.

He is survived by his wife Jamie McPhee and their son.