Maya Rudolph recalls having poignant dream about late mother Minnie Riperton

Maya Rudolph has recalled how she once had a poignant dream about her late mother, Minnie Riperton.

During a recent episode of the Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch podcast, the Bridesmaids actress admitted that she doesn't really believe in the supernatural and is "afraid" of the idea of receiving a message from the Lovin' You singer, who died of breast cancer at the age of 31 in 1979.

However, Maya described how she saw her mother in a dream when she was in the cast of Saturday Night Live between 2000 and 2007.

"I feel like someone's protecting me, they're like, 'Stay away from my baby, don't touch my baby.' I'm so afraid, so afraid. And at this point, I'm like, 'Why am I so afraid? What is there to be afraid of?'" she said. "I've only had one instance that I've thought maybe could be it. I only had one dream when I was living in New York, when I was doing SNL, that I saw my mom at whatever was like the waystation between here and like heaven and it was an Ampm (U.S. convenience store), like a minimart. I can remember when I saw her in a dream. And I feel like once is not enough, like, 'Let's go Minnie, I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I want to ask you questions, I want to smell you, hug you.'"

Elsewhere in the chat, Maya shared that her friend Emily Spivey has told her that Minnie has "visited" her over the years.

"Emily and Scott (Philbrook, husband) feel like they've been visited by my mother, more or less... Minnie's spirit is very much alive with my friends, and I've always felt an incredibly close connection with Emily Spivey to the point where I feel like we grew up together, but we didn't. But we feel like a very strong connection, almost like an umbilical sisterly bond," the 53-year-old added.

Maya is currently promoting the third season of comedy Loot, which is now streaming on Apple TV.