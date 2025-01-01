Cynthia Erivo to be honoured with innovation award at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Cynthia Erivo will be presented with a special innovation honour at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards in February.

The Wicked actress and singer will receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation at the organisation's 46th annual ceremony in London on Sunday 1 February.

Erivo follows in the footsteps of Zoe Saldaña, who received the honour earlier this year, and Colman Domingo, who was the inaugural recipient in 2024.

"I am so deeply honoured to accept the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation and to be recognised in this capacity by the London Film Critics' Circle, a group I greatly admire and one who has championed me throughout my career," Erivo said in a statement. "This has been an incredible year for film, and having the opportunity to bring Elphaba, the embodiment of a trailblazer, to the screen has been one of my greatest privileges."

The British actress has been nominated at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards several times in the past, for her performances in Harriet, Wicked, Bad Times at the El Royale and Drift.

She is currently nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Golden Globe for Wicked: For Good, in which she returns as green witch Elphaba, as well as three Grammys, two for Wicked and one for her song Be Okay.

Jane Crowther, Chair of the London Film Critics' Circle, added, "We're so thrilled to give Cynthia his honour in recognition of her innovative work telling stories that illuminate, inspire and challenge audiences. She defies expectations across music, film and the stage."

The award is named in memory of the legendary critic Derek Malcolm, who died at 91 in August 2023.

Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed One Battle After Another leads this year's nominations with nine, followed by Shakespearean tragedy Hamnet with eight.

The winners will be unveiled at The May Fair Hotel in London on 1 February 2026.