Chrissy Teigen accidentally knocks out front tooth while playing candy cane game

Chrissy Teigen has accidentally cracked one of her front teeth while playing a festive game.

On Monday, the TV personality took to Instagram to share a video titled "Growing Candy Cane (Gone wrong)."

In the first clip, Chrissy is seen embarking on a cute craft project with her and husband John Legend's four children - Luna, nine, Miles, seven, and toddlers Esti and Wren, both two.

As part of the leadup to Christmas, the kids pretend to plant candy canes in little pots using crushed cookies in place of soil.

But after the first two days went to plan, on the third day, Chrissy revealed that she had knocked out a tooth while attempting to tear open some of the candy.

"I've been working on candy cane-growing. I tried to open one of these bad boys... my tooth fell off," she laughed, displaying her broken tooth to the camera.

Chrissy went on to note that she managed to salvage the "whole piece" of veneer.

"This is what moms do for their kids, so you can think you grew a candy cane. I was trying to create magic, now I have no tooth. And tomorrow's the Winter Sing... oh my God!" the 40-year-old continued.

On the fourth day, Chrissy shared a video showing her wearing a face mask at Miles's Christmas concert.

"Had to go to (a) recital like this," she sighed.

And later on Monday, Chrissy posted an update to her Instagram Stories in which she thanked dentist, Dr. Laurence Rifkin, for fixing the veneer so quickly.

"We are back in business, shout out to the tooth goat (Greatest of All Time)," the model posted, adding: "Was cool to say hi to my old tooth for a while... hiiii old tooth (sic)!"