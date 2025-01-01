Billy Porter 'on road to full recovery' after hospitalisation for sepsis

Billy Porter has opened up about his "very challenging" recovery after being hospitalised for sepsis.

In September, producers for the Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club announced that the Tony Award-winning actor had been diagnosed with "a serious case" of sepsis and would be leaving the show early.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Billy posted a video in which he shared that he had been "very ill" with urosepsis, a type of sepsis that starts in the urinary tract and can spread to the kidneys.

"I'm here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between," he began. "Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy. It's been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I'm not there yet, but I'm on the road to that."

Billy went on to thank his fans for their ongoing support.

"And I wanted to thank everybody for your prayers and your love and sending me all the vibes," the 56-year-old noted, appearing emotional. "I felt every single one of them."

Billy didn't share any further details about his illness.

But in the accompanying caption, he promoted his new movie, Christmas Karma.

"She's ALIVE!!! Proof of life, PTL!!! Thank you (for) all the thought, prayers and healing energy! Merry Christmas one and all! AND...Check out my new film Christmas Karma on Amazon Prime (sic)," the stage star added.

Directed by Gurinder Chadha, Christmas Karma also features Kunal Nayyar, Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Boy George, and Hugh Bonneville. The musical is now available to stream via Prime Video in the U.K.