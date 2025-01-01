Alec Baldwin believes stress of Rust case took '10 years off' his life

Alec Baldwin "couldn't even move" after charges were filed in the Rust case for a second time.

The 30 Rock actor went on trial for involuntary manslaughter in July 2024 over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust in 2021 when Baldwin's prop weapon accidentally fired.

The criminal case was dismissed three days into the trial when the judge ruled that the prosecution had improperly withheld evidence from the defence.

During a recent appearance on the Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction podcast, Baldwin described how he experienced symptoms of depression and other health problems after prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter charges against him for the second time in January 2024.

"The people I was most concerned about, the people I had the deepest pain for, were my wife and my kids," he told host Dave Manheim. "My kids would see me sitting in a corner, I couldn't even move. There was a point in time where I took a nap every day for a year, right after they announced they were going to raise the charges again."

Baldwin shares seven young children with wife Hilaria Baldwin and is also father to daughter Ireland, 30, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

And The Baldwins personality went on to note that he tries not to "dwell" on the case in interviews.

"I just want to say that this was very painful for my wife and my family, my sisters and brothers, and so forth, my colleagues," the 67-year-old continued. "And I can tell you, it broke every nerve in my body, spiritually, financially, work-wise, my career, my wife, my kids, my friends, my health. I mean, what it's done to my health. I mean, if I told you what my health conditions have been since October 21st of 2021 - it's taken 10 years off my life. It's taken at least 10 years off my life."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Baldwin revealed that he struggled with suicidal thoughts amid the tragedy.

"It's really kind of unappealing to me because to talk about killing yourself and to actually kill yourself are two so profoundly distinctive things. I think a lot of people - I think countless people think about killing themselves and ending their life, and then very few do," he stated. "And for me, I remember, I used to lay there in bed and go, 'Oh God, I can't wake up another day and have it be the same. It's the same every day. And I can't do it.' But somehow, I found the faith in God to, you know, not kill myself tomorrow. Let's wait one more day."

Baldwin has always denied pulling the trigger on the prop gun.

Several civil cases remain pending, including lawsuits against the actor and other Rust producers filed by Hutchins's widower and her parents.

The film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March 2024 and sentenced to 18 months in prison. She was released on parole last May.