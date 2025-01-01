Thomas Brodie-Sangster 'proud' of enduring association with Love Actually

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is proud of his enduring association with Christmas and the festive favourite Love Actually.

The Game of Thrones actor, now 35, found fame as a child actor after being cast as Liam Neeson's lovesick stepson Sam, who falls for his American classmate, in the 2003 Christmas classic.

Although more than 20 years have passed and he's accrued many more screen credits, Brodie-Sangster doesn't mind still being associated with a role he filmed when he was only 13.

"It's lovely to be associated with Christmas," he told the Daily Telegraph. "It's not something I get bored of. It's something I'm quite proud of and happy to have been a part of... I mean, love doesn't really go out of date."

The Maze Runner actor recently reprised his role for a Google Pixel advert, in which he can be seen wearing an update of his character's parka and sitting on the same London bench that he shared with Neeson in the film.

Brodie-Sangster explained that he signed up for the commercial because he was "intrigued to just go back in time and recreate" part of his debut movie role.

"I thought it was quite funny and I thought it only really works if it's done in a manner that's a little bit silly, and not poking fun of Love Actually, but perhaps poking fun of me slightly... Ricky Gervais sort of style," he noted.

The British actor believes that Love Actually was made in a "bygone era" for romantic comedies, however, he hopes the genre can still make a comeback.

"It was a kind of simpler time, and maybe that is more romantic," he shared. "Things kind of go around and come around, fashions change and when they're done well, a good romcom can be brilliant... I hope that they will come back around."

Love Actually starred an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant and Rowan Atkinson.