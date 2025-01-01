Felicity Jones: 'Starring in Oh. What. Fun. was an absolute no-brainer'

Felicity Jones couldn't resist starring in her new festive film, Oh. What. Fun., after learning Michelle Pfeiffer would be playing her mother.

In the new holiday movie, the Rogue One actress plays murder-mystery novelist Channing Clauster, who is trying to break free from her family's festive traditions and start new ones with her own family.

Pfeiffer plays her mother Claire, who goes missing, making her children and grandchildren realise how much effort she makes during the holidays.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jones shared that she signed up for the project thanks to the script and Pfeiffer's involvement.

"Oh. What. Fun. was a brilliant script. It was really witty, and it was coming with such a brilliant cast," she said. "Michelle Pfeiffer is one of the best actors of all time, so it was an absolute no-brainer."

The Train Dreams actress added that she relished the opportunity to work in a comedy after mostly working in dramas.

"I loved it. Again, when it's good writing, the genre doesn't really matter," she continued, before adding, "The cast was also incredibly idiosyncratic. I love the idea of it being Home Alone, but rather than a little boy who's left behind, it's the mum. I thought it was a great premise for a film."

Oh. What. Fun. also stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Jason Schwartzman, Danielle Brooks and Dominic Sessa, among others.

The festive film, directed by Michael Showalter, is now streaming on Prime Video.