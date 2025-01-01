Timothée Chalamet films Marty Supreme promo stunt on top of Las Vegas Sphere

Timothée Chalamet has made history by becoming the first person to appear on top of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

As part of his unusual press tour for his new movie Marty Supreme, the Oscar-nominated actor appeared on top of the spherical entertainment venue to spread the word.

At the start of the video, Chalamet stands in front of a cloudy sky in a hoodie and yells, "Marty Supreme is an American film that comes out on Christmas Day 2025."

The drone camera then zooms out and reveals he is standing on top of the arena, and its exterior screens transform to look like an orange ping pong ball featuring the Marty Supreme title and its slogan "Dream big."

During this camera movement, Chalamet throws his arms in the air and can be heard cheering enthusiastically, repeating "Yeaaahhh" and shouting "Dream big," as the release information appears on the Sphere's screens.

The idea was conceptualised and executed by the Dune actor, the film's distributor A24, Sphere Studios and their partner Cash App.

The moment comes several months after Tom Cruise pulled off a similar stunt by standing on top of the BFI IMAX cinema in London to promote the release of his movie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, in May.

Over the past few weeks, Chalamet has embarked on a unique press tour to raise awareness for his movie, in which he plays ping-pong champ Marty Mauser.

The stunts included the Marty Supreme blimp, handing out branded merch to celebrities, wearing matching orange outfits to the premiere with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and appearing on the remix of rapper EsDeeKid's track 4 Raws.

The 29-year-old recently admitted that he has been channelling his overconfident, braggy character during his interviews.

"This is in the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren't really put out. It's a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I'm leaving it on the field," he told IndieWire. "Whether it's the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I'm trying to get this out in the biggest way possible. In the spirit of Marty Mauser."

Marty Supreme will be released in cinemas later this week.