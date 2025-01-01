Kevin Costner sued over Horizon 2 unpaid costume fees

Kevin Costner is being sued for alleged breach of contract by a costume company that worked on his movie Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.

The Dances with Wolves star, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in the Western, is being sued along with his production banner, Territory Pictures, for more than $400,000 (£296,000) by Western Costume Leasing Company.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, officials at the costume company alleged that Costner and his co-defendants failed to make timely payments for the costumes and racked up a bill of over $134,000 (£99,000).

The production "did not pay the agreed upon rate for the costumes and failed to return the costumes undamaged", reads the complaint, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the alleged unpaid costume rental bill, they are seeking economic and punitive damages, interest and legal fees.

Costner, who invested millions of his own money to make his Horizon series, has yet to comment on his latest legal battle.

He released the first Horizon film in 2024, but after it disappointed at the box office, the release of Chapter 2 was indefinitely postponed. However, it screened at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2024 and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February.

The Bodyguard star is reportedly struggling to secure financing for the third and fourth chapters in the Horizon saga.

This isn't the first lawsuit connected to the film series. Earlier this year, stunt performer Devyn LaBella sued the production for sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliation over a "violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" in Chapter 2.

Costner called the allegations "absolutely false" in a court filing, adding, "It is deeply disappointing to me that a woman who worked on our production would claim that I or any other member of my production team would make one of our own feel uncomfortable, let alone suffer the 'nightmare' she has invented."