Kim Kardashian jokes about struggle to get Christmas photo of four children

Kim Kardashian has joked about her attempt to get a festive photo with her four children.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the reality TV star posted a slideshow of snaps depicting her trying to get her kids to pose with her in front of a Christmas tree.

Kim shares daughters North, 12, and Chicago, seven, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Acknowledging the relatable situation, the 45-year-old simply wrote: "I really tried."

In response, Kim's longtime friend Malika Haqq commented, "The struggle is real... But you have them."

Model Nicole Williams added: "A masterpiece," while another follower declared, "All mothers understand this struggle."

Kim has not yet opened up about her plans for the Christmas season.

But in a recent confessional for her TV show, The Kardashians, the SKIMS entrepreneur admitted that her children often "humble" her with their feedback.

"Obviously, everything I do is for my kids, and they always do ground me. Any time I need a reality check - any time I need to be so humbled - I just go home," she smiled. "One kid will be like, 'You're so lame! I can't believe you don't know what this word means.' Or just like, 'Uh, when are you gonna get a facelift like Lovey (Kris Jenner, grandmother)?' My kids will say crazy things, and I'm just like... 'Huh, OK.'"

The All's Fair actress and controversial rapper Kanye were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2022.