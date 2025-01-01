Rob and Michele Reiner's children planning memorial service in honour of late parents

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's son Jake and daughter Romy are planning a memorial service for their late parents.

The legendary actor-director, 78, was found dead alongside his photographer-producer wife, 70, at their home in Los Angeles on 14 December. Their son Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In a joint statement issued to People on Monday, Jake and Romy announced that a memorial service will be held at a "later date".

"Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received," a spokesperson commented. "They will share information about a memorial service honouring their parents at a later date."

The representative didn't share any further details.

Earlier this month, Jake and Romy released a statement in which they shared the "unimaginable pain" they experienced in the wake of the tragedy.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends," they shared.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Rob and Michele wed in 1989.

Previously, The Princess Bride filmmaker was married to director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981, and he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner, during their relationship.

Over the course of his directing career, Rob helmed movies like 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, 1986's Stand by Me, 1990's Misery and 1992's A Few Good Men.

He released his final film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in September.