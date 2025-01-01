Terrifier creator Damien Leone reveals his favourite holidays horror film

Terrifier director Damien Leone's favourite holiday movie is Black Christmas.

The filmmaker prefers to settle down in front of a horror over the festive season and his go-to movie in December is Bob Clark's 1974 slasher film which stars Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, Margot Kidder and John Saxon and follows a group of sorority sisters who receive threatening phone calls and are eventually stalked and murdered by a killer during the holiday season.

Revealing his must-watch Christmas movie on X, he posted: "What’s your favorite holiday horror film? Mine is Black Christmas and the Tales From the Crypt episode "And All Through The House”."

When quizzed by one of his followers if the Tales From the Crypt episode was the one with the "hobo Santa", Leone revealed that 1960 Twilight Zone episode The Night of the Meek is another holiday horror joy for him.

He posted: "That's Twilight Zone. Another favorite."

In 2006, Glen Morgan wrote and directed Black X-Mas, a loose remake of the 1974 film, starring Katie Cassidy, Michelle Trachtenberg and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The 1989 Tales From the Crypt episode And All Through The House starred Mary Ellen Trainor as greedy, philandering housewife Elizabeth who, after after murdering and disposing of the body of her second husband, is attacked by an escaped mental patient dressed as Santa Claus played by Larry Drake who then sets his sights on her young daughter.

Leone was also sent countless messages from his X followers telling him that their favourite Christmas horror movie is his sequel Terrifier 3, which is set over the holidays and features Art the Clown committing his despicable acts dressed as Santa Claus, including a memorable mall murder moment.

After enjoying a break over the holidays, Leone will be hard at work making Terrifier 4, which he has billed as the concluding chapter of his slasher saga.

Terrifier 4 will see the return of Lauren LaVera’s "final girl" Sienna Shaw and Elliott Fullam’s Jonathan Shaw as they face off against evil demon Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) for the final time.

Leone has teased that Terrifier 4 will be “really intense and experimental”.

Appearing on the Talk is Jericho podcast, the 43-year-old director said: “It’s going to be a really tough one to shoot, especially what I want to do in the last half hour of the movie … it’s going to be really intense and experimental and really out there.

“Like crazier than anything I’ve done before. It’s going to have some really wild stuff in it. I’m taking some bold swings.”

Leone noted every loose end left dangling in the series will be tied up in Terrifier 4.

He added: “A lot of these movies … when I go into writing it’s like ‘All right, how are we going to top the previous movie in terms of the big gory set piece?’ Terrifier 4, that’s certainly it, but now it’s more everything comes together in part four.

“Every loose end you might think that was a loose end or something you’re wondering, ‘But what is that character’s purpose?’, or this or that - it all comes together in this one.

“So from a storyteller standpoint, it’s the most important aspect of Terrifier 4, which is so exciting.

“You’re going to get a lot of answers in Terrifier 4.”