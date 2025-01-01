Taylor Swift felt 'embarrassed' getting emotional during Toronto Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift felt "embarrassed" after losing control of her emotions during one of her Eras Tour shows in Toronto, Canada.

During her penultimate tour stop in November 2024, The Fate of Ophelia singer was overcome with emotion after the crowd gave her a standing ovation that lasted several minutes during her Folklore and Evermore set.

"We're at very end of this tour and you doing that (cheering) - you have no idea how much it means to me and to..." she said, breaking off to stop herself from crying. "I don't even know what I'm saying anymore, I'm just having a bit of a moment, sorry."

Taylor wiped away her tears and joked that it wasn't even the last show before continuing her speech.

In her tour documentary, The End of an Era, the 36-year-old talked to her mother Andrea and brother Austin about her emotional moment after the show.

"That was fun. Ugh, I got emotional. I felt like a dumba*s. I couldn't put words together, Austin, it was kind of embarrassing," she said.

Austin insisted that the moment was "the best part of the whole thing", to which she replied, "That was very nice of you to say, you're a very supportive person. That's nice of you to say that."

The pop superstar explained that she felt emotional while singing Marjorie, a song named after her late grandmother, because it made her think of her backup singer Kamilah Marshall, who gave a speech about her late mum before the show.

"She was talking about how her mum died recently, and she was just saying how heartbroken she is that her mum never got to see the Eras Tour and never got to see her do this," she explained. "And I was just thinking about it all night.

"The fact that mum did get to see it and like (fiancé) Travis (Kelce) got to see it and dad got to see it. And I just felt so lucky and it cracked me. It cracked me wide open."

Andrea told her daughter that she was probably also feeling emotional because the tour was about to end after almost two years.

"I think you have every right to feel emotional because it has to be hitting you, honey, that this has been the dream tour of your life," she shared.

All six episodes of The End of an Era are now streaming on Disney+.