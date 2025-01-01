Natasha Lyonne addresses Poker Face exit

Natasha Lyonne has revealed the reason why she stepped away from her TV show Poker Face after two seasons.

The Russian Doll actress and writer-director Rian Johnson shocked fans in November when they announced that their murder-mystery series had been cancelled after two seasons.

However, they also revealed that they were shopping around a new version, with Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage set to take over as Lyonne's sleuth Charlie Cale.

Breaking her silence about the news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Lyonne explained that she quit the show to focus on making movies.

"For me, baby's gotta direct some movies. I've been talking about it long enough," she shared. "I'm very grateful I got to direct TV and write so much of it. I love what I do very much; I'm so grateful that I get to do it. And the unfortunate thing about a human timeline is that, much like the sand in the hourglass, these are the days of our lives. I gotta get these movies under my belt, and I'm also excited about my Sky show with Matt Berry, Force & Majeure, a sci-fi retro endeavour."

The Orange Is the New Black actress added that she loves the show and crew, her "gift" of her character, and will "always be happy to be tapped back in" in the future. But for now, she has a bunch of other projects lined up, such as her boxing movie Bambo, which she is writing, directing and producing.

Addressing her potential Poker Face replacement, Lyonne said, "I adore Dinklage. Game of Thrones is obviously one of my favourite shows, but Peter is also one of my favourite people of all time. It's kind of all good news."

The actress remains on board as an executive producer and will be actively involved with shopping around the new iteration.