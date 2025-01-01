Lily Collins reveals Ashley Park sang at her wedding

Lily Collins has revealed that her Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park performed at her 2021 wedding to Charlie McDowell.

The actresses have played best friends Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen in the Netflix TV series since 2020, and they are as close off-screen as they are on.

Speaking about their real friendship in an interview with Today, Collins revealed that the musical theatre star played a special role when she tied the knot with the director in September 2021.

"Ashley sang at our wedding," she shared. "Her voice was absolutely stunning."

The Tony-nominated star added in a separate interview, "It was for a really meaningful part of the ceremony, and that was probably the most nervous and honoured I've ever been."

Park pointed out that when she first met Collins, the Mirror Mirror actress had only recently started dating McDowell.

"I saw her get engaged, then she got married, and now she's a mom. So, for me, I can't believe we get to do this. And yes, we're in Venice, but it's really cool to do with your best friend," she gushed, adding that they had a "soul sistership right off the bat".

Collins, who welcomed her first child via surrogacy earlier this year, noted that Emily in Paris has become "more than just a show" because of her friendship with Park.

"When you're doing it with a best friend and like a sister, it becomes a life experience that I don't think we were expecting back then," she said. "It's more than just a show. It's like this has been our lives for six years, and we've gone through so many ups and downs together that this feels like a celebration of not only just like a fifth season, but of the sisterhood, and that's really special."

The fifth season of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.