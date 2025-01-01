Travis Kelce sent Taylor Swift romantic letter before final Eras Tour shows

Travis Kelce sent Taylor Swift a sweet letter before her final three Eras Tour shows in Vancouver, Canada.

During Tuesday's episodes of The End of an Era tour documentary series, the Shake It Off star reads out a letter from the American football player while backstage with her mother, Andrea Swift, in December 2024.

"So many unbelievable memories on this tour but my favourite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerised and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me," Taylor reads, with a smile on her face.

"Selfishly, I say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to (tour manager) Robert (Allen) for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri. That night in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."

The sportsman was referring to when he attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023, and brought along a friendship bracelet with his number on it to give to Taylor. He spoke out about his unsuccessful attempt to meet her on his New Heights podcast, and Andrea encouraged her daughter to connect with him, after which they started dating.

The 36-year-old reads the rest of the letter privately, although she exclaims, "Aww my God!"

She adds to her mum, "So much for no emotions on the last three shows."

The episode comes shortly after Taylor called Travis "the love of (her) life" during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month.

Reflecting on her year, she said, "Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back. Those were two things that just might never have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn't like, 'Oh, it's just a matter of time.' Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August after two years of dating.

All six episodes of The End of an Era are now streaming on Disney+.