Russell Brand charged with further counts of rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand has been charged with further counts of rape and sexual assault.

In April, the English actor-comedian was charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

During a court appearance the following month, Brand pleaded not guilty to all charges.

And on Tuesday, officials from the U.K. Crown Prosecution Service authorised another count of rape and one further count of sexual assault against the 50-year-old following an investigation by detectives at the Metropolitan Police.

The new charges relate to two different women.

The charges issued to Brand earlier this year were made by four separate women about alleged incidents that were reported to have taken place between 1999 and 2005.

"The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers," commented Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi. "The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police. Support is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis by contacting the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line."

Brand's lawyers have not yet commented on the update.

The Get Him to the Greek star will appear in court on 20 January 2026 regarding the new charges.

A trial is set to begin on 16 June 2026 in relation to the five original charges.