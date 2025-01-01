Venus Williams weds

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are married.

Following months of speculation, the tennis champion confirmed she was engaged to the actor-producer in July.

In an interview for U.S. Vogue published on Tuesday, Venus and Andrea announced they had tied the knot.

Following an intimate ceremony that took place in Ischia, Italy in September, the pair made the union official at a courthouse in Florida earlier this month.

"I can't describe how beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting it was. It was just a dream," smiled Venus, while Andrea, 37, shared: "For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep."

Later in December, the couple organised a week of fun-filled events for friends and family in Palm Beach before holding a second wedding ceremony at a private location.

Venus's younger sister, Serena Williams, was among the bridesmaids.

And for her big day, the tennis player looked stunning in a custom-made gown by Georges Hobeika and jewellery from Messika.

"It was just perfect," the 45-year-old gushed of her wedding dress. "The way it sparkles, the transparency - it reminds me of the ocean and sea."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Venus revealed she recited her vows to Andrea in Italian.

"We all love each other so much," she declared, adding: "It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day."

Venus and Andrea were first linked in July 2024 when they were spotted on vacation together in the Amalfi Coast.

The Denmark-born actor popped the question to the athlete amid a trip to Tuscany last January.