Billy Porter looking forward to spending Christmas with 'new man'

Billy Porter is looking forward to spending Christmas with his new beau.

The actor and singer, who is recovering from a battle with sepsis, is taking some time off over the festive period and plans to spend it with his boyfriend, Eric Anderson.

Speaking to Pink News, Porter said, "I have some rest time coming up," before adding with a smile, "I get to spend Christmas with my new man."

"We will be going shopping for our ugly Christmas jumpers," he continued, confirming the couple's plan to match their outfits for the holiday.

Porter and Anderson began dating in 2024. After months of speculation, the Pose star officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram in October with a photo of the pair together.

Their romance comes more than a year after the Tony Award winner finalised his divorce from philosopher and author Adam Smith.

Porter most recently starred in the festive film Christmas Karma, created by Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha. The project boasts a cast brimming with British stars, including Danny Dyer, Kunal Nayyar, Boy George, Hugh Bonneville and Pixie Lott, with Porter as one of only two Americans involved.

During the interview, Porter admitted he hadn't initially realised quite how iconic some of his British co-stars are.

"I did not know anything about them," he confessed. "I didn't know anything about anybody."

He added, "I didn't get to work with Danny but I had been seeing his poster in the subway - in the Tube, excuse me - and he's great. Of course, Pixie is just divine."

Christmas Karma is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms.