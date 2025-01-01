Hugh Bonneville dislikes Christmas songs being played too early

Hugh Bonneville thinks people should be banned from playing Christmas songs too early.

The Downton Abbey actor admitted to BBC News that he doesn't like Christmas festivities starting too soon, despite being a self-confessed Yuletide fan.

While he has softened on when's best to put up the decorations, Bonneville still remains firm on his position that nobody should press play on festive songs too early.

"I used to be Bah Humbug about it, and want Christmas decorations to go up on, frankly, Boxing Day, but I'm getting earlier and earlier," he shared.

"Although I do draw the line at certain Christmas songs being played too early, I think they should be banned."

Bonneville stars in Gurinder Chadha's new festive film, Christmas Karma, a Bollywood-inspired musical take on Charles Dickens's classic A Christmas Carol.

He looks unrecognisable as the ghost of Jacob Marley, who visits his former business partner, Mr. Sood, the modern-day reimagining of Ebenezer Scrooge.

The film stars The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar as Mr. Sood alongside Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

On working with the Bend It Like Beckham director, the British actor told Pink News, "Having worked with her, I know what a passionate creature she is. Then it comes across in every line of the script how much this means to her. So to turn up for a day and pay homage to the great Gurinder was a pleasure."

Explaining why A Christmas Carol remains ever-relevant despite being written in 1843, he added, "It is about accepting the otherness of people and asking yourself what can you do to help their lives improve rather than being selfish. It's as simple as that.

"Her take on it is just a retelling of this familiar story, but it always bears the retelling because we always sadly need reminding of it."

Christmas Karma is now available to buy or rent from digital platforms.