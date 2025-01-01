Halle Bailey excited to spend Christmas with her son after 'transformative year'

Halle Bailey is looking forward to spending quality time with her young son this Christmas.

The singer and actress has opened up about how she and her two-year-old son, Halo, will be celebrating the festive season.

Speaking to E! News, Halle shared the traditions she's most looking forward to.

"Decorating everything, overload," she said. "I just got Christmas lights all over my house. So, very excited about it."

The 25-year-old added, "I like to bake sugar cookies. I do a whole thing."

As for Halo, music is one of his favourite parts of the festivities.

"He loves music," Halle explained. "So, we wake up in the morning and sing songs."

When asked whether she thinks her son might follow her into music, The Little Mermaid star replied, "Who knows. I would want him to do what he wants to do. But he definitely is musically inclined, which is so cool."

Halle shares Halo with her ex-boyfriend DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. The pair split in 2022 after two years of dating.

In May this year, Halle was granted a restraining order against the rapper and YouTuber after alleging physical, verbal, emotional and financial abuse. In June, DDG was also granted a temporary restraining order against the singer.

In October, the former couple agreed to drop their mutual restraining order requests and settled temporary custody arrangements to co-parent Halo.

Elsewhere in the interview, Halle reflected on the past 12 months.

"It's been a really transformative year," she shared. "I've been so excited. I released an album. I just feel healed and happy and free. I just want people to listen to the music, and I'm grateful to be here."